BRIEF-Kolon Industries appoints Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10
Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 23, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 106.003
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.15 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0496657924
TAIPEI, Feb 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to a more than one-and-a-half-year high, tracking gains in overseas markets. Asian shares ticked up, helped by renewed optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and his change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and generally upbeat global economic data. As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,701.49. Earlier in the session, it had risen to a peak of 9,70
** Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to HK$10.60 after the stock was included in the benchmark index, raising prospects of more inflows from passive funds