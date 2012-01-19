BRIEF-Kolon Industries appoints Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10
January 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an covered FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Limited(NAB)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date January 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 145 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & NAB
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered Bond
Programme
ISIN XS0737096874
TAIPEI, Feb 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to a more than one-and-a-half-year high, tracking gains in overseas markets. Asian shares ticked up, helped by renewed optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and his change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and generally upbeat global economic data. As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,701.49. Earlier in the session, it had risen to a peak of 9,70
** Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to HK$10.60 after the stock was included in the benchmark index, raising prospects of more inflows from passive funds