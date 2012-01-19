BRIEF-Kolon Industries appoints Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10
January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Luzerner KB
Issue Amount 80 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 19, 2035
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 88.85
Reoffer price 88.85
Payment Date February 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Luzerner KB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 200 million
Swiss francs when fungible
