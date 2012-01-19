BRIEF-Kolon Industries appoints Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10
January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 6, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.778
Reoffer price 100.078
Yield 1.988 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Dutch
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 325 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0147023466
Temporary ISIN CH0148065870
Data supplied by International Insider.
TAIPEI, Feb 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to a more than one-and-a-half-year high, tracking gains in overseas markets. Asian shares ticked up, helped by renewed optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and his change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and generally upbeat global economic data. As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,701.49. Earlier in the session, it had risen to a peak of 9,70
** Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to HK$10.60 after the stock was included in the benchmark index, raising prospects of more inflows from passive funds