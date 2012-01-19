BRIEF-Kolon Industries appoints Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10
January 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 01, 2016
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 100.905
Payment Date January 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0737094580
TAIPEI, Feb 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to a more than one-and-a-half-year high, tracking gains in overseas markets. Asian shares ticked up, helped by renewed optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and his change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and generally upbeat global economic data. As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,701.49. Earlier in the session, it had risen to a peak of 9,70
** Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to HK$10.60 after the stock was included in the benchmark index, raising prospects of more inflows from passive funds