Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date March 10, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp

Issue price 99.640

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date January 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Inveastment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.45 biliion

when fungible

ISIN XS0604032101

Temporary Regs ISIN XS0737102193

144A ISIN US50048MAG50

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.