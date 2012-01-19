US issuers rush to sell Formosa bonds before rule change
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date March 10, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp
Issue price 99.640
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Inveastment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.45 biliion
when fungible
ISIN XS0604032101
Temporary Regs ISIN XS0737102193
144A ISIN US50048MAG50
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average probed more than one-month highs on Monday, cheered by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.