Jan 19 Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Thursday it will sell five C-Series aircraft to business aviation group PrivatAir for $309 million at list prices.

The company said Geneva-based PrivatAir has taken options on an additional five of the CS100 jetliners, meaning the value of the order could increase to $636 million.

The narrow-body C-Series will be Bombardier's biggest plane, aimed at the 100- to 149-seat market, and putting the world's No. 3 commercial aircraft maker in direct competition with the smaller planes of industry giants Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing Co (BA.N).

(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Rob Wilson)

