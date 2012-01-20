KUALA LUMPUR Jan 20 Malaysian builder Scomi Engineering Bhd has inked a 2.56 billion ringgit ($824.34 million) deal with a Brazilian government authority to develop a monorail system in the Latin American country, the firm said on Friday.

Scomi Engineering, along with three Brazilian partners, signed an agreement with the Infrastructure Secretariat of Amazonas state to develop a monorail system for the Manaus metropolitan region.

The announcement follows a project award in August for the monorail system that will have the capacity to transport 35,000 passengers per hour.

Scomi Engineering told the stock exchange that its portion of the contract was valued at 597.2 million ringgit.

The Malaysian company will design and supply the depot equipment, track switches, maintenance vehicles as well as do project management on the 20 kilometre monorail line.

Scomi Engineering, a unit of energy services-to-construction conglomerate Scomi Group Bhd, said the project will be completed in 40 months from the date of the contract signing. ($1 = 3.1055 ringgit) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)