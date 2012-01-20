* Q2 shr $1.56 vs. $1.62 expected
* Q2 sales up 8 pct to $3.1 bln
* Intl industrial sales, orders lag North America
* Sees FY 2012 $6.90 to $7.30
* Shares down 4 pct
By Nick Zieminski
Jan 20 Parker Hannifin Corp (PH.N), which
makes manufacturing and aerospace control systems, reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and slashed its full-year
forecast because of weaker international markets, sending it
shares down 4 percent.
Net earnings rose 5 percent to $242.3 million, or $1.56 per
share, in the second quarter ended on Dec. 31 from $231.8
million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.62 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 8 percent to $3.1 billion, matching Wall Street
expectations. Growth in North America was more brisk than in
international markets, where the company said demand was
softening.
Industrial order growth was much weaker internationally than
in North America. Orders in all four of Parker's segments were
weaker than in the prior quarter.
"Internationally, we are seeing some softening in business
conditions consistent with global macro-economic
indicators," Chief Executive Officer Don Washkewicz said in a
statement.
Parker's confirmation of weakness in international markets
will weigh on other diversified manufacturers, said JPMorgan
analyst Ann Duignan. She cited Kennametal Inc (KMT.N), Illinois
Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) and Eaton Corp (ETN.N).
Shares of those companies were all lower on Friday, hurt by
both Parker's disappointing results and weaker-than-expected
sales at industrial bellwether General Electric Co (GE.N).
[ID:nL1E8CK0KP]
Cleveland-based Parker said it now expects fiscal-year
earnings of $6.90 to $7.30 per share from continuing operations,
down from a forecast of $7.25 to $7.85 it gave in October. The
analysts' average estimate is $7.43.
Parker, which also competes with Pall Corp PLL.N and
Honeywell (HON.N), makes fluid power systems, electromechanical
controls and related components for use in manufacturing,
transportation and process industries.
Shares of Parker were down 4 percent at $81.54 in morning
New York Stock Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Derek
Caney and Lisa Von Ahn)
