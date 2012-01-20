* Q2 shr $1.56 vs. $1.62 expected

* Q2 sales up 8 pct to $3.1 bln

* Intl industrial sales, orders lag North America

* Sees FY 2012 $6.90 to $7.30

* Shares down 4 pct

(Adds analyst comment, updates share activity)

By Nick Zieminski

Jan 20 Parker Hannifin Corp (PH.N), which makes manufacturing and aerospace control systems, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and slashed its full-year forecast because of weaker international markets, sending it shares down 4 percent.

Net earnings rose 5 percent to $242.3 million, or $1.56 per share, in the second quarter ended on Dec. 31 from $231.8 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.62 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 8 percent to $3.1 billion, matching Wall Street expectations. Growth in North America was more brisk than in international markets, where the company said demand was softening.

Industrial order growth was much weaker internationally than in North America. Orders in all four of Parker's segments were weaker than in the prior quarter.

"Internationally, we are seeing some softening in business conditions consistent with global macro-economic indicators," Chief Executive Officer Don Washkewicz said in a statement.

Parker's confirmation of weakness in international markets will weigh on other diversified manufacturers, said JPMorgan analyst Ann Duignan. She cited Kennametal Inc (KMT.N), Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) and Eaton Corp (ETN.N).

Shares of those companies were all lower on Friday, hurt by both Parker's disappointing results and weaker-than-expected sales at industrial bellwether General Electric Co (GE.N). [ID:nL1E8CK0KP]

Cleveland-based Parker said it now expects fiscal-year earnings of $6.90 to $7.30 per share from continuing operations, down from a forecast of $7.25 to $7.85 it gave in October. The analysts' average estimate is $7.43.

Parker, which also competes with Pall Corp PLL.N and Honeywell (HON.N), makes fluid power systems, electromechanical controls and related components for use in manufacturing, transportation and process industries.

Shares of Parker were down 4 percent at $81.54 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.

(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Derek Caney and Lisa Von Ahn)

((nick.zieminski@reuters.com; +1 646 223-6162)) Keywords: PARKERHANNIFIN/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.