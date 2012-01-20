BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 French RMBS
* Moody's assigns provisional ratings to French RMBS Class A Bonds to be issued and affirms ratings to existing Class A Bonds issued by CIF ASSETS 2001-1, a compartment of the Fonds Commun de Titrisation CIF ASSETS
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.