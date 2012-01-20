BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 05, 2014
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 107.23
Payment Date January 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.725 pct Selling & 0.15 pct M&U)
Notes The issue size will total 4.93 billion
swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0200551975
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.