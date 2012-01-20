Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 05, 2014

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 107.23

Payment Date January 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.725 pct Selling & 0.15 pct M&U)

Notes The issue size will total 4.93 billion

swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0200551975

