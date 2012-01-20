Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank PLC

Guarantor Lloyds TSB Covered Bond LLP

Issue Amount 1.25 billion sterling

Maturity Date March 07, 2025

Coupon 5.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.458

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT

Payment Date January 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, RBS, Santander

GBM & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0737747211

