Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank PLC
Guarantor Lloyds TSB Covered Bond LLP
Issue Amount 1.25 billion sterling
Maturity Date March 07, 2025
Coupon 5.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.458
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT
Payment Date January 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, RBS, Santander
GBM & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0737747211
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.