Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date March 09, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp
Reoffer price 99.265
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 35bp
Payment Date January 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.05 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0492945141
Data supplied by International Insider.