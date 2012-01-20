Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Sandvik AB
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date February 01, 2021
Coupon 4.150 pct
Reoffer price 99.860
Payment Date January 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Englsih
