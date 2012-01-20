BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 09, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp
Issue price 99.521
Reoffer price 99.521
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 38bp
Payment Date January 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch & BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 10 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 3.55 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0439139998
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.