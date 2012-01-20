BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2019
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 3bp
Payment Date January 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.