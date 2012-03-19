* Raises to "outperform" from "market perform"

* Raises price target to $34 from $24

March 19 Gap Inc's (GPS.N) efforts at revamping its brands and strategy will boost sales and margins this year, said BMO Capital Markets, and raised its rating on the clothing retailer's stock to "outperform" from "market perform".

The company's steps toward restoring its brands' credibility are becoming evident and its turnaround strategy will likely bear results across all its brands in 2012, analysts led by John Morris wrote in a note to clients.

After its fourth-quarter results last month, the company, which owns the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, outlined plans for a product revamp and signalled it would cut the heavy discounts seen in the holiday quarter. [ID:nL2E8DNEDU]

The company has struggled with its merchandise mix for almost a decade and lost out to rivals like Inditex (ITX.MC).

But a more attractive improved spring collection at the namesake brand and a stronger design team should boost Gap's sales and margins, the BMO analysts said.

Leaner inventory, fewer discounts and lower cotton costs will also help margin growth, Morris said, raising the price target on the stock to $34 from $24.

Morris is a three-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the company, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Early this month, Gap reported comparable store sales that grew for the first time in eight months, as mild weather prompted shoppers to buy spring clothing in February. [ID:nL2E8E11BM]

Shares of the company, which have risen 37 percent this year, closed at $25.39 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. They had lost 16 percent of their value in 2011.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((ranjita.ganesan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S +91 080 4135 5800; Reuters messaging: ranjita.ganesan.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GAP/RESEARCH BMO

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.