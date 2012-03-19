March 19 Safeway Inc SWY.N, the second-largest
U.S. supermarket operator, expanded its stock repurchase program
by $1 billion and declared a regular quarterly dividend of 14.5
cents a share.
The chain, which recently forecast a larger-than-expected
rise in full-year profit, said the cash dividend will be payable
on April 12 to stockholders of record at the close of business
on March 22.
The operator of grocery chains such as Safeway, Vons and
Dominick's had about $400 million remaining under its stock
repurchase program, through Feb. 22. The buyback authorization
does not have an expiry date.
The company operates 1,678 stores in the United States and
western Canada, and competes with larger rival Kroger Co (KR.N).
Safeway shares closed at $22.17 Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)
((nivedita.bh@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8726)(Reuters
messaging: nivedita.bh.reuters.com@reuters.net, follow me on
twitter @tweetsfromnivi))
