UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 275 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2014
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.925
Payment Date March 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 575 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0750692864
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.