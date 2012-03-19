March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 31, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 101.865
Payment Date March 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling , M&U 0.30 pct)
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0694615575
Data supplied by International Insider.