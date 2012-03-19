March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Veolia Environnement
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2027
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.702
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 261.5 bp
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date March 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, Natixis & SG-CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN FR0011224963
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.