March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Financial Stability

Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2032

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.894

Yield 3.956 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119.9

bp over the 5.5 pct Jan 2031 DBR

Payment Date March 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 22.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN EU000A1GOAJ7

