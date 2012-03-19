March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date October 12, 2054

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 109.411

Payment Date March 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.2 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 775 million

Sterling when fungible

