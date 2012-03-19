March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ABB Finance B.V.
Guarantor ABB LTD
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date March 26, 2019
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.905
Reoffer price 99.905
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117.3
bp over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR
Payment Date March 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer Debt issuance
Programme
ISIN XS0763122578
