March 20 Intel Corp and Micron Technology Inc are likely to bid for Elpida Memory Inc which will take bids from investors interested in sponsoring its turnaround from bankruptcy, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Elpida is aiming to make a selection in May and will hold the first round of bidding in March, the daily said.

Nomura Securities Co will serve as Elpida's adviser for the selection process, the report said.

Besides Micron, other likely bidders include Formosa Plastics Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co , Toshiba Corp as well as multiple investment funds which are also showing interest in backing Elpida's reorganization, the Nikkei reported.

Elpida may end up choosing more than one sponsor, the daily reported.

Elpida's decision to take bids for a sponsor comes as the company considers debtor-in-possession financing for its reorganization -- a move that would allow its current management to stay on and could anger creditors who think they should resign to take responsibility for the company's collapse, the report said.