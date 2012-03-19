BRIEF-Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank FY net profit up 2.4 pct
* FY net interest income 285.0 million Swiss francs ($283.36 million), up 1.14 percent
March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Hochtief AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.468
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING & Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1MA9X1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY net interest income 285.0 million Swiss francs ($283.36 million), up 1.14 percent
* Reported on Thursday FY 2016 net interest income of 4.05 billion lira versus 3.15 billion lira year ago
* Says it to buy domestic real estate trust beneficiary interests in a Japan-based property for 11,950 million yen on March 1