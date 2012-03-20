BRIEF-CME Group announces copper futures open interest record, surpassing 300,000 contracts milestone
* CME Group announces copper futures open interest record, surpassing 300,000 contracts milestone
March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vinci SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2020
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.497
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 178.2
bp over the 3.25 pct April 01, 2020
DBR
Yield 3.448 pct
Payment Date March 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CACIB, CIC, HSBC, Mizuho, Natixis &
Santander
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN FR0011225127
Data supplied by International Insider.
CAIRO, Feb 15 Egypt will change its dollar exchange rate for customs to 16 pounds from 18.5 pounds on Thursday, after the Egyptian currency strengthened significantly in recent days.
* Predicts net profit to rise 10-15 pct in 2017 (Adds more details on dividend, outlook)