March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date March 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 38bp
Reoffer price 99.901
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40bp
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International
& HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
