March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gementeen (BNG)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 101.725

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0679929389

Temp ISIN XS0764770607

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.