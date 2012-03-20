March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Electricite De France SA (EDF)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2027
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.375
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 214.6bp
over the January 2022 DBR
ISIN FR0011225143
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date March 27, 2037
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.252
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2036 UKT
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds & Royal Bank of
Scotland
ISIN FR0011225150
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
