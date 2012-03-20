March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd S.A

Guarantor FIAT S.p.A

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2017

Coupon 7.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.0 pct

Spread 593.8 bp

Underlying govt bond Over the OBL#162

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays Capital, CA-CIB,

Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, Natixis

& Unicredit

Ratings Ba3(Moody's)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0764640149

