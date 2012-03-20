March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 02, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.35 billion Norwegian crown

When fungible

ISIN XS0669838541

Data supplied by International Insider.