By Clyde Russell

SINGAPORE, March 21 The market sell-off after BHP Billiton said China's iron ore demand is "flattening" was as predictable as it was wrong, with investors failing to see the news is exactly what's needed to prolong the commodity boom.

It was predictable that equities and growth-exposed currencies such as the Australian dollar dropped, as this is what happens when markets become concerned that China, the engine of global economic growth and commodity demand, is slowing too much and risks a hard landing.

But knocking down BHP's shares (BHP.AX) as much as 2.4 percent from Tuesday's open and shaving a cent of the value of the Australian dollar showed investors once again focused on short-term fears rather than the longer-term outlook.

China's iron ore demand has grown by double digits every year since 2004, with the exception of 2010 when the economy was still dealing with the after-effects of the global financial crisis.

So, hands up anybody who believes that continued double-digit growth is sustainable, or desirable?

To those who worry about China's economic growth rate slowing, I would ask, what's a better alternative?

It certainly isn't continued double-digit growth in virtually everything, which no doubt would result in a massive bubble of over-capacity in industrial production, housing and infrastructure, followed by the mother of all collapses.

China has to move onto a more sustainable path and move its economy away from export-led growth to domestic demand.

This means the days of double-digit growth in commodity imports are probably past, but even single-digit growth means enormous gains in actual volumes.

Since iron ore is topical, here are some relevant numbers.

In 2004, China imported 208 million tonnes of the steel-making ingredient, a figure that jumped by 67 million tonnes, or 32 percent, the following year.

The following years saw growth rates of 18.5 percent, 17.4 percent, 15.9 percent, 41 percent, -1.4 percent and finally 10.8 percent last year.

While these percentage gains look impressive, what really matters in the iron ore market is actual volumes.

In 2011 China brought in 686 million tonnes, more than three times what it did in 2008.

That's a massive expansion in physical volumes, meaning that even single-digit growth from now on results in substantial extra mine output being needed to meet the demand.

A Reuters survey in December showed that China, which buys two-thirds of seaborne iron ore, is expected to buy 720 million tonnes in 2012, a 6 percent gain.

That's an extra 34 million tonnes, and assuming the analysts' forecast proves accurate, means there won't be too much of a supply surplus this year.

Also, assuming 5 percent annual growth becomes the norm, this means China will need 756 million tonnes next year, 794 million in 2014 and 833 million in 2015, a figure four times what it imported in 2004.

If these kind of growth rates are achieved, it would certainly justify the bullish expansion plans of the major iron ore miners like BHP, Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and Brazil's Vale (VALE5.SA).

Certainly, Australia's government forecaster, the Bureau of Resource and Energy Economics, went as far to up its forecast for the nation's iron ore exports in a report issued Wednesday.

Exports will rise to a record 473 million tonnes in the year ending June 30, 2012, up 16 percent from 407 million for the 2010/11 fiscal year.

Longer term, the bureau expects exports to rise to 767 million tonnes by 2016/17 on the realization of the expansion plans of Rio and BHP, the nation's top iron ore miners, as well number three Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX).

Australia's iron ore plans are also being helped by the collapse of India as a major player in the export market.

The South Asian nation ranks number three in iron ore exports, but export bans and increased duties have led to a slump in cargoes.

Exports dropped 30.4 percent to 46 million tonnes in the first nine months of the fiscal year that started in April, with the pace of decline accelerating as December's shipments slumped 42.5 percent, according to the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries.

The risk is that India's exports will continue to decline, meaning supply could still end up being tighter than suggested by those fearing a Chinese slowdown.

Certainly, iron ore prices didn't react the same way the rest of financial markets did to Tuesday's comments by BHP, with Asian spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI gaining 10 cents to $144.80 a tonne.

The price has been within a relatively narrow range between $140 and $145 for the past three weeks, and while off the record above $190, hit in February last year, it has recovered from October's low just below $117.

While it's possible iron ore prices will falter, BHP's expectation of a floor of $120 a tonne looks reasonable when the actual supply and demand situation is looked at soberly.

It may take some time yet, but at some point the wider financial markets are going to have to get used to the idea that China's growth rates are going to slow, and that this is a very good thing for the global economy.

