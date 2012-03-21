March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Erste Group Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue Price 99.788

Reoffer price 99.788

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 239.3bp

over the 0.75 pct February 2017 OBL

Payment Date March 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN XS0765299655

Data supplied by International Insider.