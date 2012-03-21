March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF)
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 15, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.703
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.1bp
over the OBL#162
Payment Date March 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Nomura & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN EU000A1G0AK5
