March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 15, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.703

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.1bp

over the OBL#162

Payment Date March 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Nomura & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN EU000A1G0AK5

