March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole AG (London Branch)
Issue Amount 550 million euro
Maturity Date July 20, 2015
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 102.165
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 182.4bp
over the OBL#157
Payment Date March 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0526903827
Data supplied by International Insider.