March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date February 10, 2022

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 104.389

Reoffer Yield 3.953 pct

Spread 158 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 950 million euro

When fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0011227107

ISIN FR0011197409

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)