BRIEF-GIMV net cash position at end of 9 months at 328.9 mln euros
Feb 23 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15 bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 23 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
* Fy rental income 36.4 million Swedish crowns ($4 million)versus 21.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes full year dividend growth: +21% to 35.95 pounds for Relx plc; +5% to 0.423 euro for Relx NV