Borrower Emirates NBD PJSC
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 28, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.335
Spread 362 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct February 2017 UST
Payment Date March 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Deutsche Bank, ENBD, HSBC &
NBAD
Ratings A3 (Moody's),A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0765257141
