March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Emirates NBD PJSC

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date March 28, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.335

Spread 362 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct February 2017 UST

Payment Date March 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Deutsche Bank, ENBD, HSBC &

NBAD

Ratings A3 (Moody's),A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0765257141

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.