March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ABN Amro NV

Guarantor ABN Amro Covered Bond Company

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 19, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.55

Reoffer price Par

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0182595105

Data supplied by International Insider.