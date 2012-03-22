March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 08, 2014

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.481

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2014 UKT

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Scotibank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Ontario/Canada

Notes The issue size will total 600 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0733164056

Temp ISIN XS0765593503

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.