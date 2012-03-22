March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date March 07, 2044

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 108.129

Reoffer price 108.129

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 735 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0295479983

