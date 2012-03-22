March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank PLC

Guarantor Lloyds TSB Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 1.25 billion sterling

Maturity Date March 30, 2027

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 99.508

Reoffer price 99.508

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT

Payment Date March 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Lloyds & Santander

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0765619407

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.