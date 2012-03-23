March 23 Some of Air Canada's ground
staff walked off the job in a wildcat protest on Thursday night
at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, a company
spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that no flights were canceled.
Air Canada's Isabelle Arthur told Reuters that a "small
number" of it ground handling employees undertook an "illegal
job action" and walked out.
However, Arthur declined to comment on the number of
employees involved in the incident.
"The vast majority of our employees remained on the job and
helped our passengers get to their destination," Arthur said.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)