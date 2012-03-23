(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

By Fiona Maharg Bravo

MADRID, March 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Latin America is weighing heavily on Repsol (REP.MC). The Spanish oil major’s Argentinian subsidiary, YPF (YPFD.BA), has come under heavy pressure from Buenos Aires to increase output so as to reduce the country’s reliance on expensive energy imports. Investors have wiped 2.7 billion euros from Repsol’s market value, whereas the value of its 57 percent sake in YPF has fallen only 2 billion euros or so since the pressure intensified at the end of January. At first glance, that looks overly harsh. But Repsol’s exposure to Argentina is bigger than it looks.

In fact, the hit to Repsol’s market value is even more excessive considering that the oil sector has risen 3 percent over the period. Adjust for that, and the destruction of shareholder value is closer to 3.5 billion euros.

Why are Repsol investors so spooked? Part of the explanation may be euro zone jitters. Spain’s IBEX is down 3 percent in the period. The other may be growing concern over Repsol’s own balance sheet strength. Moody’s downgraded the company due to Repsol’s high capital expenditure needs and doubts over YPF to pay cash dividends, worth 450 million euros to its majority shareholder. YPF has since proposed to bump up its own investment spend and pay its dividend in shares, not cash.

But these factors probably still don’t fully account for the valuation hit. The missing link is that Repsol’s exposure to YPF is higher than it seems - more like 82 percent. That’s because Respol directly and indirectly financed the purchase of a 25 percent stake by the Petersen Group, an Argentine investor, in two blocks. If Petersen can’t service the loan, Repsol is ultimately on the hook. And if YPF cancels its dividend, Petersen has an option to sell its YPF shares - to Repsol.

If the sell-off in Repsol can be explained, it may nevertheless not be justified. Ultimately, Argentina and YPF both have an incentive to find a more harmonious relationship. Buenos Aires needs foreign investors to make the most of big new oil and gas finds in southern Argentina. If it wises up, Repsol shares could enjoy a snap back.

CONTEXT NEWS

- YPF, Argentina’s largest oil and gas company, proposed to distribute last year’s profit in new shares rather than cash and to boost investment to a record 15 billion pesos ($3.4 billion). The Argentinean government rejected the plan as inadequate.

- YPF, 57 percent owned by Spain’s Repsol, is under pressure to boost output to reduce the country’s mounting imported fuel bill. Repsol consolidates 100 percent of YPF’s profit, but the only cash it receives from Argentina is the dividend. In a statement, Repsol said the suspension of the cash dividend would not affect its investment plans or dividend policy.

