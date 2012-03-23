March 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 7.485 pct
Issue price 113.6877
Reoffer price 113.6877
Yield 4.715 pct
Payment Date April 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total NZ$200 million
When fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.