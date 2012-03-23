March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower China Development Bank Corp (CDB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion renminbi
Maturity Date January 19, 2027
Coupon 4.2 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.2 pct
Payment Date March 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Hongkong
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion
renminbi when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.