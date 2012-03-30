* Japan buyers outbid competitors for Asia crude, distorting market

* Premiums for Japanese-grade low sulphur fuel oil may top $200 this summer -trader

* J.P. Morgan: Oil consumption for power could be four times that of last summer

* Little prospect of early return of Japan's crippled nuclear power sector

* Shortage of suitable crude grades for Japanese power plants

By Florence Tan and Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, March 30 A spike in Japanese electricity demand this summer risks sending Asian low-sulphur crude and fuel oil prices to new highs, as the world's No. 3 economy scrambles to buy oil for its power plants, to plug an energy gap left by a crippled nuclear sector.

Boosted by Japanese demand, medium and heavy low-sulphur crude premiums blew out in January, with the Asian price marker Minas at its highest in at least two years against European benchmark dated Brent.

"Oil demand will be lower after winter, but the next time it will spike is in the third quarter, when probably all nuclear power plants will be shut," said Alex Yap, a consultant at FACTS Global Energy.

Low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) premiums for Japanese-grade 0.3-percent sulphur fuel oil have already twice hit record highs of around $170.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis since the earthquake of March 11 last year.

"I wouldn't be at all surprised if premiums shoot past the $200-a-tonne mark come the summer again and it's not that far away," said a Singapore-based Asian fuel oil trader.

Japanese crude buyers are offering as much as $3 a barrel higher, or more than $100 million for a standard-size cargo of low sulphur oil, distorting Asia’s spot market.

Power demand traditionally rises from June as more Japanese use air conditioning, but since the tsunami a year ago triggered the worst nuclear crisis in 25 years at the Fukushima plant, the nation of 128 million has had to turn to old oil-fired plants.

The nuclear sector supplied nearly 30 percent of electricity before the disaster, but since then only one of Japan's 54 reactors is still online, amid public safety concerns.

NUCLEAR BACKLASH

Japan's oil demand is set to grow for a second straight year in 2012. In February, consumption topped 700,000 barrels per day

(bpd), as power plants burned the most oil in at least a decade.

Vivek Mathur, an analyst at Energy Security Analysis, Inc,

(ESAI) said Japanese domestic oil demand grew by about 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2011 and should grow by 66,000 bpd in 2012.

Demand for fuel oil and crudes for direct-burning from the power sector will average 370,000 to 390,000 bpd, after a jump of 80 percent last year, offsetting flagging domestic consumption of other oil products, he added.

Oil consumption at Japan's largest utility, Tokyo Electric Power Co (9501.T), will rise by 61 percent to 130,000 barrels per day in the year to March 31, it said, sending its oil costs up by 760 billion yen ($9.17 billion). [ID:nL4E8DD2B9]

Japan has little alternative, since, by May, it will likely have no nuclear reactors in operation as they have been gradually shut for routine checks in the past year and not restarted because of new safety rules and public concerns after the Fukushima crisis. [ID:nL4E8DR00U] [ID:nL4E8ED0A1]

"The government and industry want the nuclear plants to restart, but there's a backlash from the people because of what happened in Fukushima," said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.

J.P. Morgan expects Japan's 40 gigawatt of available oil-fired capacity to run at 50-60 percent utilization this summer for peak daily loads, with oil use in power topping 800,000 bpd.

"If all nuclear capacity remains shut, oil use in power could conceivably exceed 1 million bpd at peak periods," or four times the consumption seen in the summer of 2010, the bank's analysts, led by Lawrence Eagles, said in a March 26 note.

Japanese Trade Minister Yukio Edano, who oversees energy policy, said the nation might manage to get through this summer without mandatory power use restrictions. [ID:nL3E8EN1YJ]

But an analyst warned the region served by Kansai Electric (9503.T), which includes the western metropolitan area of Osaka, may face mandatory limits because Kansai relies on nuclear power to a larger extent than other utilities.

"DON'T BLINK WHEN PAYING"

Japanese power plants can only burn a select group of crude grades which has shrunk since South Sudan shut down its output in January in a dispute with Khartoum, trade sources said.

Power companies have adopted new grades such as Gabon's Rabi Light and Russian ESPO, but the supply pool will stay limited as it takes 18 to 24 months for the users to test and approve a new grade, a crude supplier to Japan said.

This would mean that Japanese trading companies, buying on behalf of power plants, will continue to bid up regional crude supply. Sellers said there was usually a gap of $1 to $3 a barrel in bids from Japanese traders and Asian refiners.

"They don’t blink when paying so you can dictate the price, but at some point the economics in Japan would weigh in," a trader said, adding that power consumption and manufacturing activities had slowed.

Refiners cannot afford to process crude like Minas as it costs about $16.50 a barrel above Dubai quotes on arrival in China, higher than the profit they make on gasoil -- usually the most profitable product of a refinery, traders said.

Power firms rely solely on Japanese traders to source crude. Only JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp (5020.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) have the storage and barges to supply within Japan, the second trader said.

"Utilities usually don’t take a big chunk because of limited storage," he said, adding that oil is usually stored in tanks and shipped out to utilities in barges carrying 4,000 to 6,000 tonnes (29,320 to 43,980 barrels). Crude cargoes are usually in lots of 200,000 to 600,000 barrels.

SURGE IN LSFO IMPORTS

Japan's LSFO imports have also surged, with monthly average levels for 2011 at around 385,000 tonnes (80,375 bpd), the highest in at least six years, official data showed.

The above-average demand carried through to the winter, with monthly volumes averaging about 540,000 tonnes, peaking at a six-year high of about 750,000 tonnes in August and with January volumes not far away at more than 620,000 tonnes, the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said.

"Japan’s rising utility fuel oil requirements should underpin fuel oil strength in the region, echoing a market trend very evident in 2011," ESAI's Mathur said.

The winter, which has been colder than usual, is forecast to end in April, while peak summer demand should kick in from June.

Traders expect Japanese demand to remain strong despite demand cooling in the product's other main outlets - Asian marine fuels and Chinese refining markets - on soaring prices.

Nonetheless, LSFO premiums could ease if high fixed-price levels continue to depress competing demand, mostly from China for low-sulphur cargoes as refining feedstock, they said.

Yet, Japan's strong demand for oil hasn't driven its traders to source liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the spot market, as they continue to get supply through long-term contracts.

"I don't see any change to the strategy of buying long-term contracts because primarily there's not a large amount of spot that's available in the global LNG market — 10 to 15 percent is spot," said Neil Beveridge, an analyst at Bernstein Research in Hong Kong.

($1=82.8900 Japanese yen)

(Additional reporting by Yaw Yan Chong in Singapore, Risa Maeda and Yoko Kubota in Tokyo and Rebekah Kebede in Perth; Editing by Ed Davies)

