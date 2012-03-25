TOKYO, March 26 The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and London Stock Exchange plan to dissolve their struggling joint venture in Japan, with the TSE running the market for professional investors on its own, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Since its launch in June 2009, the Tokyo AIM (Alternative Investment Market) has only listed one stock.

The two sides are in final talks to end the venture around July, after which the TSE will look to bolster the market by revamping listing requirements while keeping costs in check, the Nikkei reported.

A spokesman for the TSE said the bourse had not made any decisions about changing the AIM partnership structure, and declined to elaborate.

Tokyo AIM targets professional investors or those sophisticated enough to buy shares in firms that don't have to meet the more stringent listing and disclosure requirements of the TSE.

Under the current AIM structure, participating securities firms are responsible for oversight of listings.

The market has struggled to drum up new listings in part due to a reluctance by securities firms to take on the risk of approving listings, especially given the relatively low level of potential expected fees, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Joseph Radford)