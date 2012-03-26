(Adds quotes, details)

By Alison Leung

HONG KONG, March 26 BYD Co Ltd (1211.HK) (002594.SZ), a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, said on Monday it was confident car sales growth would exceed the industry target this year and forecast a recovery in its troubled solar business, after rattling investors with a profit warning.

The company warned of a 65-95 percent drop in first-quarter net profit due to poor results from its solar business, and said 2011 net profit plunged 45 percent. [ID:nL3E8EL32H]

Its Hong Kong-listed shares plunged as much as 11 percent to a 2-1/2-month low on Monday, lagging a flat broader market .HSI. They were down about 7 percent at HK$19.48 by 0510 GMT.

"(Auto) industry sales growth is expected to be around 10 percent this year and our growth will be higher than that," said Wang Chuanfu, chairman of BYD, which sold about 437,000 cars in 2011, down 13 percent from a year earlier.

But analysts believe BYD faces a tough 2012 as its core auto business lags many domestic rivals amid a market slowdown.

The company, which attracted Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) because of its battery technology, aims to start commercial production in its electric car joint venture with Daimler (DAIGn.DE) in the second half of 2013, Wang said.

A BYD/Daimler electric car would be displayed at the Beijing autoshow in April and Wang said he was optimistic it would secure "good" market share.

The firm's solar business was seen improving from July after it digested low-priced contracts and high costs of materials, Wang said.

Buffett's investment of about $230 million in 2009 for 225 million shares put BYD on the global map. The 9.6 percent stake was valued at as much as $2.47 billion in 2009 when the stock peaked at HK$85.5, but is now worth just $564 million.

